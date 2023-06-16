Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy. 99 near Modesto

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on northbound 99 just north of Carpenter Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a car on Highway 99 Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on northbound 99 just north of Carpenter Road. Officials say they saw a 40-year-old Yamaha motorcycle and rider in the number 2 lane and a Dodge van and tractor trailer combination in the center median, just north of the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While the investigation is early, CHP officials say the motorcyclist was driving northbound 99 when he hit the back of the Dodge, got ejected from his bike and landed in front of a 2016 Freightliner in the number 2 lane.