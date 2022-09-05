Man arrested for allegedly killing Modesto DoorDash driver

On Tuesday, Modesto police arrested 46-year-old Mario Esparza from Modesto on murder charges.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in Southern California for the killing of Modesto DoorDast driver Andrew Satavu.

On Tuesday, Modesto police arrested 46-year-old Mario Esparza from Modesto on murder charges. The Modesto Police Department said 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was shot and killed while doing his job on April 18 along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road.

Video surveillance allowed police to identify Esparza as the suspect. At around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers pulled Esparza over on Interstate 405 near Carson, Calif.

Friends called Satavu a loving and energetic husband and father, who also took care of family members in Fiji.

"There's no reason, I mean, he was just doing his job, delivering food," Mario Sanchez, Satavu's friend, told ABC10 on April 20.

ARREST MADE IN MURDER INVESTIGATION OF DOOR DASH DRIVER Modesto Police Department Press Release Release Date: May 11,... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

