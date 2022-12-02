DoorDash driver Andrew Satavu killed after delivery, Modesto police say

The Modesto Police Department said Andrew Satavu was a DoorDash delivery driver and had just completed a food delivery in the area when he was shot and killed.

According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. Monday along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Modesto Police Department identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu, of Modesto. Police say Satavu was a DoorDash delivery driver who had just completed a food delivery in the area.

Investigators are still working to identify any suspects.

Anyone with more information on the shooting can contact Detective Doug Ridenour at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

