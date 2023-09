MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto elderly woman who was bitten by two large dog s Thursday has died, according to Modesto police.

The incident happened along the 3600 block of Dothan Drive. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said the two dogs belonged to the elderly woman's neighbor.

Those dogs are currently in custody by police and are being quarantined. The incident remains under investigation. It's not clear what led up to the dogs biting the woman.