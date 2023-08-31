Elderly woman hospitalized after being attacked by two large dogs in Modesto

Police currently have custody of the dogs and are quarantining them.

MODESTO, Calif. — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after being bitten by two large dogs in Modesto Thursday.

The incident happened along the 3600 block of Dothan Drive. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said the two dogs belonged to the elderly woman's neighbor.

No information regarding her injuries was released. Police said she was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Police currently have custody of the dogs, which are being quarantined. The incident remains under investigation. It's not clear what led up to the dogs biting the woman.

