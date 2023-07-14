Modesto families try to keep cool as heat hits triple digits

People are heading to cooling centers opened by the county, like Modesto Library which has its air conditioning on full blast to give some relief from the heat.

MODESTO, Calif. — Families in Modesto are doing what they can to avoid overheating in temperatures climbing into the triple digits.

They’re heading to cooling centers opened by the city and county, like Modesto Library which has its air conditioning on full blast to give some relief from the heat outside.

“[It’s] very hot and miserable,” said mother and daughter Kathy and Matsunami Silva. “Just the concerns of getting a heat stroke. I got a heat stroke a long time ago, but it was in Vegas because that's a lot hotter.”

They say they’re happy to have a spot to beat the heat and is fortunate the library is open as a cooling center.

“Just that thought of people walking around and don't have shade. I feel for the homeless that are around here,” they said.

The duo says their air conditioning went out and they're waiting in the library while someone goes out to fix it for them.

They’re not the only ones feeling thankful to have a place to go when it’s hot.

"Cause a lot of places won't let the homeless in to cool off or whatever. But for us, we're fortunate we can escape. We go to the lake, we go to the beach. That's what we do when it gets really hot here,” said Victoria Rodriguez.

The Modesto Library is just one of many cooling centers open throughout the weekend. Find a full list by county HERE.

