'Someone is going to find them dead' | Modesto couple lives at home where cars crash multiple times

Family has had six crashes onto their property, including three that landed into their home

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family is living a 24/7 nightmare where they fear one day they could be killed by a car crashing into their home.

"My first words to my husband was that's it. I am done. I am leaving this property. You can go with me or not," said homeowner Michelle Layton, a retired Modesto educator.

Layton is referring to the most recent accident at their home. It happened at 2:15 a.m. on April 30 when a car and pickup truck collided behind their home and landed in their back yard. One car actually broke through the wall of their hallway bathroom.

"There was a traffic signal all the way over by our patio," Layton said.

She said she calmed down, but the frustration comes after 10 years of living at their home on Fair Oaks Drive, where they say six accidents have landed on their property. Three have crashed into their home.

Layton described one crash four years ago when a truck rear ended another car that came from the front yard and went into their bedroom.

"(I) hollered at him, 'Call 911! They're in our house,'" Layton said.

Fortunately, as she heard the accident happening, she was able to run out of the room before the car ended up inside.

"It's hard to see how upset she is. She is afraid to be asleep at night. She is afraid to be in her own house," said Amber Chipponeri, her daughter.

Chipponeri said even her three adult siblings with their own children are hesitant to visit because they fear they could all get hit by a vehicle.

She said a big reason why her parents purchased the home is because it has a big backyard where their grand children could play.

Chipponeri has become her parents advocate. She contacted the City of Modesto, who referred her to Caltrans since the main intersection around the home at busy Maze Blvd and Carpenter Road is in Caltrans' jurisdiction.

"She says that someone is going to find them dead, smashed in their house because she's afraid someone is going to come through the wall at night," said Chipponeri, referring to what her mother has told her.

Chipponeri requested a sound wall behind the home be extended to protect the property, but Caltrans responded in part by saying "a sound wall is to reduce noise along busy highways, they are not built to protect homes in those areas."

"I just want to make sure that it gets put out there and that someone does do something to help us," Layton said.

ABC10 contacted Caltrans and now the Traffic Safety Division for District Ten has started an investigation into what can be done to improve the situation for the Layton family.

