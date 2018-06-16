Three weeks later after their home was burglarized and their dog was brutally killed, a Modesto family is hoping someone saw something.

"She was a happy dog, playful, gentle," Gary Neal said about his beloved dog Ginger. "Just a perfect family pet. You couldn't ask for a better dog."



Gary and his wife Vicki are heartbroken over what happened to Ginger three weeks ago.

"It's stressful not knowing who this person is and knowing they are still out there and knowing someone could come to harm by this person," Neal said.

Their other dog, Sophie, was not harmed, but is grieving Ginger's death.

"Sophie was definitely traumatized by this," Neal said.

Whoever committed the crime got away.

"I would say at this point, I don't think we are any closer to finding out who it was," Neal said.

Modesto police are investigating, but do not have a person of interest or a suspect.

"We are following all the leads that we have, but the leads have dwindled. We ran an ad in the Crime Stoppers bulletin, so we are hoping to get some good leads from that," said Sharon Bear with the department.

"What we really need is somebody that can come forward and help us find who did this," said Neal.

The Neals want justice for Ginger and they are not alone. People from around the country and world have shown support as they wait for a break in the case.

"It reassures us that there is more love in this world than evil," Neal said.

There is a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything call Modesto Police at 209-572-9500. You can call anonymously.

© 2018 KXTV