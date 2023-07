The Modesto Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire between two homes Monday evening.

MODESTO, California — No one is hurt in what the Modesto Fire Department described as a fire between two homes.

Fire crews responded to the fire along the 1100 block of Haron Lane.

Officials say the fire got into one of the homes and did "moderate" damage, but the current cost of damages isn't known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.