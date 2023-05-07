Modesto Fire crews respond to 274 calls for service in 24 hours

A busy July 4th had crews running to Modesto, Ceres, Salida and Oakdale.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Fourth of July had Modesto fire crews running from Modesto and Ceres to Salida and Oakdale.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, crews responded to 274 calls for service between 7 a.m. on July 4 to 7 a.m. on July 5.

The calls for service included 65 fires, eight structure/building fires, 41 vegetation fires and 16 trash fires.

"There were many fires reported involving back yards, vacant fields, fences, treetops, and trash cans. Many of the fires were reported in areas of heavy illegal fireworks use," Modesto fire said on Facebook.

The fires from that 24-hour period are under investigation.

In nearby Turlock, Turlock Fire Department responded to 34 incidents. This included 11 fires, which include 7 grass fires, 3 trash fires and structure fire.

The house fire happened along the 800 block of North Berkeley Avenue. Authorities said the house was vacant and under construction when the fire happened.

