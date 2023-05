The fire happened along Bradford Court

MODESTO, Calif. — Crews doused a garage fire in Modesto Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the Modesto Fire Department said arriving firefighters found a triplex with a detached garage on fire along Bradford Court.

Crews were able to minimize damage to the triplex units. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

