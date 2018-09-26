MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Fire Department is mourning the loss of one their firefighters.

Retired Capt.Greg Ewert lost his eight-year battle with job-related cancer over the weekend. He was only 61-years-old.

He spent more than half of his life working as a Modesto firefighter and, because his cancer was considered job-related, this is being called a line of duty death. Ewert is the 5th firefighter they've lost on the job since 1957.

Modesto Fire is holding a Celebration of Life service to honor Ewert on Tuesday, October 2, at 10 a.m. It will be held at The House Modesto church at 1601 Coffee Road. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV