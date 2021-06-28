4th of July fireworks and parade in Modesto | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know to catch Independence Day parade and fireworks show in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Independence Day Parade will be ready to go on July 3.

While Independence Day falls on July 4, the downtown Modesto parade is being held on July 3 because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday. The "Stars And Stripes" themed parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

A full parade map is available HERE.

However, if you're looking for some fireworks-based spectacles, then the Modesto Nuts might have you covered with an Independence Day Celebration at John Thurman Field. The day includes a teachers vs. nurses softball game, post-game movie screening of Raya and the Last Dragon, a fireworks show, and concert at the Dust Bowl Pavilion.

There are some costs associated with the festivities if you head to John Thurman Field. General admission will cost $10 and other box areas range up to $20. Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more information on the fireworks show and ticket information, click HERE.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.