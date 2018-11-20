MODESTO, Calif. -- The Modesto Gospel Mission is preparing for their big Thanksgiving dinner and "Bundle Up" event. They're hoping to give away about 800 to 900 coats to people in need; one for each person that joins in on their holiday meal.

For at least the past 17 years, they have welcomed in the community for a traditional turkey dinner the day before Thanksgiving. They then allow each guest, including men, women and children, to pick out a coat, a scarf and a hat.

They've been working across the community to collect all of this winter gear for the past three months.

"It's super important for the fact that not everybody in our community can afford a jacket, and not everybody can afford scarves or a hat to keep warm. So it's events like this that we're able to give back to a community, not only that are homeless, but are the working poor, that just simply are paycheck to paycheck and can't afford it," Jason Conway, Executive Director of the Modesto Gospel Mission said.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, November 21 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., but they are still in need of toddlers jackets, gloves and hats, specifically sizes from 12 months to 5T.

Those donations can be dropped off at the Modesto Gospel Mission ahead of Wednesday's event.

