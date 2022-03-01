Modesto Hells Angels associate faces 40 years in jail after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charge

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday Modesto resident Michael Pack, a prospect of the motorcycle club, helped traffic drugs.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto resident with ties to the motorcycle group Hells Angels has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The multi-agency investigation that included the FBI found Michael Pack, 35, of Modesto, had taken part in a drug trafficking conspiracy led by Hells Angels President Randy Picchi, said a U.S. Department Justice spokesperson. Picchi was charged by the department of justice in 2019 along with four other defendants in the same alleged conspiracy to posses and distribute meth ― including to individuals in Ceres.

According to court documents, Picchi recruited Pack to get meth on at least one occasion. The Hells Angels associate was later stopped by law enforcement and found to have just over a pound of meth in his possession.

Pack is scheduled for sentencing on May 23, and he faces a maximum 40 years in prison, a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Modesto police had the assistance of not only the FBI in this recent case, but many other agencies across California and the nation:

Turlock Police Department

Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office

California Highway Patrol

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

IRS-Criminal Investigation

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation