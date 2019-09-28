MODESTO, Calif. — A detour is set up as a plane crash has shut down traffic on Highway 99 in Modesto.

As a result, southbound Highway 99 has been closed to traffic going southbound at Crows Landing Road.

The plane was described as a small engine plane, and, according to officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, the pilot of the plane is fine. While the sheriff's department said there were no injuries, however CHP said the pilot had very minor injuries.

Authorities said he was able to walk away from the crash.

No vehicle were hit and no one else was injured, however the plan did catch fire and burn after landing.

Authorities were told about the crash around 7:48 p.m.

CHP is handling the investigation and is working to reopen the roadway.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

