Modesto police are investigating a Saturday morning hit and run collision that claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman.

Police responded to a report of an injury traffic collision on Claratina Avenue near Oakdale Road in Modesto around 5 a.m. 9-1-1 calls reached authorities claiming that a pedestrian had been hit by a car; officers would arrive to find a victim in the roadway.

Despite paramedic's attempts to treat the woman, they were unable to save her.

According to police, the victim was described as a 35-year-old woman from Modesto.

Authorities say the woman left a vehicle during an argument, and, while walking on Claratina Avenue, she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

“Witnesses at the scene said the suspect vehicle was a dark colored car, possibly an SUV. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the collision,” the Modesto Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and statements and physical evidence are being evaluated.

People with any additional information on the incident can call the Modesto Police Department or the Modesto area Crime Stoppers number, 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward. Information can also be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637; users just need to type “TIP704” along with the message.

