Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies find one person dead in apparent Modesto home invasion

A spokesperson with the department did not confirm whether the victim was the homeowner or the suspect in the home invasion.

MODESTO, Calif — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in Modesto that resulted in a person dead.

Sergeant Like Schwartz told ABC10 detectives are currently investigating the home invasion, which happened roughly around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.

According to Schwartz, a home along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue in Modesto was broken into during that time. That area is in a more rural part of Modesto, with few homes and lots of farmland.

Deputies who arrived on the scene found a person dead in the home. Schwartz did not confirm whether the person was the homeowner or suspect in the home invasion.

Schwartz said that investigators are still trying to figure out the facts in this crime. There is no other information available at this time, but this story will be updated as further details are released.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10