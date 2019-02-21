MODESTO, Calif. — Dozens of homeless people in Modesto were moved over to a new homeless park, set up by the city underneath the 9th Street Bridge.

As ABC10 reported on Tuesday, they're moving into a set of uniformed tents supplied by the city from Beard Brook Park. It's just one solution being tried as cities across Northern California work to figure out how to deal with the homeless crisis.

RELATED: Uniformed tents for homeless set up under Modesto's 9th Street Bridge

"Today is our move-in day for our tents!" Angela Delprado, a homeless woman said.

For Delprado, this is the closest thing she's had to a home of her own in two years.

RELATED: More than 100 forced out of Modesto motel without notice

"It's like my own room. I haven't had my own room, my own house or anything, for several years," she said.

As she moved the few things she had into her new tent under the 9th Street Bridge, she's hopeful this could be the change she's been looking for.

"I'm excited!" she said. "I feel like there's going to be a big change, and that some things are going to happen. I feel that something good is going to happen."

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

And she wasn't alone.

"At first, I was really nervous about coming, but nah, it's alright," Sally Monaco, a homeless woman also moving in said.

Monaco was the first to move in Wednesday morning. She's also been living on the streets in her wheelchair for more than two years.

RELATED: How one pop-up tent is getting Manteca homeless back on their feet

"I can't afford anything on the income that I get, with the way that rent and everything is so high around here. So, we really can't afford anything when your income is on disability. It's not enough to rent a place," she said.

Most people moving here are coming from Beard Brook Park across the street, where they had to supply their own tents.

"Same here as there, but I've got a bigger tent now. I can stand in this one! [In ] my other one my feet stuck out. I didn't want to complain about it, but it was a little cold sometimes," said Richard Curran, who is just 18 years old.

The main difference is that everyone gets a 10X10 foot matching tent, round-the-clock security will be on hand at all times, and it's on a flat surface, unlike the slope at Beard Brook Park.

"The project's working great. Honestly, I just want people to know that this isn't a FEMA camp. People keep worrying that's what it is...all they're doing is giving us a slightly bigger spot," Curran said.

It's Modesto's second phase of working to break their cycle of homelessness.

"While it is temporary, it is still the only place we have," he said.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Q&A: Modesto homeless tents moving to new location | RAW