MODESTO, Calif — Tisha Cain parked her car in her Modesto driveway and ran inside to get dinner started. She was only inside for an hour. When she jumped back in her car, she didn’t realize anything was wrong.

However, when she couldn’t find her wallet, she checked the video surveillance cameras and was shocked to see someone rummage through her car.

“When I went back and looked, I first initially thought that I wouldn’t see anything because I thought that maybe I left my wallet at the grocery market,” Cain recalled.

But the video confirmed otherwise. Cain saw a person in a hoodie ride up to her car on a bike, park in her driveway, opened her car door, and, without hesitation, stole her wallet and her baby's blanket.

"He turned around, got my wallet, wrapped the security blanket around the wallet, shut my door, and away he went," Cain explained. "And that probably took only 42 seconds."

Cain said her ID, credit cards and check book were all in the wallet that was stolen. So, too, was her relative calm that came with living in her neighborhood.

"You feel violated," Cain said. "As I go through my neighborhood, I’m doing extra trips around the block to see if I see this guy with red shoes or if anyone looks out of place on bikes."

Cain is a law student and she did her own sleuthing. She found the person had purchased items from Parts Geek, an online auto parts dealership.

"Geek parts said that he is using that IP address from his phone and has been using that since March 2017," Cain said. "So they’re really excited to get this guy, too."

Cain turned all the information over to the Modesto police who are investigating this case.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Mike Duffy.

READ MORE FROM MODESTO:

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN MODESTO BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Hundreds of Modesto homeless preparing to move into a new indoor shelter