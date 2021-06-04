Modesto house fire spreads to other houses, four cars

Everyone was able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three homes and four cars were damaged in a fire in Modesto Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Fire Department, the flames sparked just after 5 p.m. near 3 Road and H Street.

When crews arrived they found a two-story house and two vehicles engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported that two people were possibly still inside the home.

Two nearby homes and two more vehicles were also starting to catch fire as crews began to try to get the flames under control.

A second alarm was requested and crews began to attack the fire while searching and clearing the nearby homes.

Everyone was able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.

The fire heavily damaged one house and two cars. The two nearby homes and two vehicles were moderately damaged, according to Modesto Fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Modesto and Ceres fire units responded to residential structure fire at 3 Rd and H Streets in Modesto just after 5 pm... Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

