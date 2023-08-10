x
Ceres house fire leads to arrest after investigation, police said

Reports of a house fire of unknown origin prompted five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to respond, Modesto Fire Department officials said.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Fire Department announced an arrest after responding to a house fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Service Road in Ceres and upgraded the scene response to a working structure fire.

A total of five engines, two battalion chiefs and one quint showed up to the scene to find flames coming from the front and back of a one-story house.

Firefighters were able to break apart the fire before it spread to nearby buildings. Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit detectives investigated the fire's cause.

With the help of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, an arrest was made at the scene of the fire, though no information regarding the arrest has been released.

