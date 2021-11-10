Where to watch Modesto's own Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown' & 'Hawkeye'

Both TV shows Jeremy Renner will star in premiere this month on separate streaming platforms.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Modesto Native and movie star Jeremy Renner is starring in two shows premiering this month.

One sees him picking up his bow once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the other sees him playing the mayor of a city where "incarceration is the only thriving industry."

"Hawkeye" — Disney+, Nov. 24

Renner will be reprising his role as former Avenger Clint Barton in a six-episode miniseries that hits Disney+ this Nov. 24.

According to an Insider article, the show revolves around the mission of getting home to his family before Christmas.

"With the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero," the article reads. "The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

"Mayor of Kingstown" — Paramount+, Nov. 14

In this Paramount+ series premiering Nov. 14, Renner will be playing the mayor — as the show title hints — of Kingstown, a fictional town in Michigan.

According to a press release from Paramount Network, the show is set in a town where "the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons."

Hometown and awards

Renner was born in Modesto, graduated from Fred Beyer High School and attended Modesto Junior College. He studied computer science, criminology, and psychology before exploring theater. In a 2015 Extra Butter interview, he even refers to Sacramento as his "old stomping grounds."

He has been nominated for two Academy Awards, in 2010 and 2011 respectively, for his roles in "The Town" and "The Hurt Locker."