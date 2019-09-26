MODESTO, Calif. — Sparks flew during a hearing on assault rifles at the nation's capital on Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee is exploring ways to ban or limit assault rifles at the federal level.

Those affected by gun violence testified, as did people who rely on guns every day.

Rallies to end gun violence were held across the country before the hearing.

"I just don't want anybody else to have this story," said Darleen Patrick, whose cousin was a victim in the Las Vegas shooting.

It's been almost two years since 58 people were killed in the Las Vegas shooting, including Patrick's cousin, 67-year-old Pati Mestas from Riverside, California.

"She was a grandma who loved country music and this was a road trip she had been planning with her friends. And just in a matter of minutes, all of that was cut short and now she has grandchildren that don't get time with their grandma anymore," she said.

Patrick joined other people affected by gun violence and the Democratic Women's Club of Stanislaus Cupcakes to push for a change, holding a rally to end gun violence, dressed in black to honor the victims.

"If we don't get changes, get common-sense gun control, it's just going to keep happening. It's escalating," she said.

Thousands rallied across the country to fight for new gun control laws following mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy, just to name a few, while lawmakers consider a ban on assault weapons.

"We're here today to revisit the issue and put pressure and let everybody know we cannot let this go. We have to keep fighting and it happens right here with grassroots people," said Carole Stark, a Brady Campaign Coordinator for Stanislaus County.

Organizers say they're not trying to take anyone's guns away, but they're pushing for laws like tougher national background checks and the assault weapons ban.

"We want to see sensible legislation to protect the people," Stark said.

The democratic-led House passed three gun control bills earlier this month. They would have to pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump in order to become law.

