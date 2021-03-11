Modesto Junior College announces free tuition for spring 2022 semester

The city college also eliminated student debt and is offering $500 for students showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Junior College declared free tuition for all students enrolling in the spring 2022 semester.

To bring back local residents who left school with daunting student debt, officials with the college said the institution also plans to eliminate all previous student debt and waive fees.

Also, students enrolling in the spring 2022 semester who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination are also eligible to receive up to $250 cash as part of the college's vaccination incentive campaign. The campus book store will also provide a credit of up to $250 to people participating in the campaign, including students in dual high school enrollment.

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 10. Students can expect a link to upload vaccine information on their school email account after completing registration.

Vaccination is not required to attend classes on-campus, as the Yosemite Community College District has yet to implement a mandate on immunizations.

After completing the federal student aid application known as FAFSA, college students can expect cost-free education for the first half of the school year.

More information for students is available on the Modesto Junior College website.

