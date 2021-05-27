Modesto man sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for killing person outside his tattoo parlor

Jeremy Fennell killed Lawrence Walker in 2019 when Walker refused to leave the sidewalk in front of Fennell's tattoo and smoke shop, according to a press release.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto tattoo and smoke shop owner was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a man in front of his shop after he refused to leave back in 2019.

Jeremy Don Fennell, 38, killed Lawrence Gregory Walker on March 15, 2019, according to a press release from Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager.

According to the press release, Walker and his wife were sitting on the sidewalk near Fennell's shop with their belongings. When Fennell arrived to open the shop, he asked the couple to leave while he had a handgun holstered in his left hand. Walker was unarmed and he refused to move. That's when Fennell started walking towards him, still holding the gun. Walker then stood up and started arguing with him and during the argument, Fennell shot Walker and killed him.

The killing was all captured on surveillance video that Fennell installed at his business, according to the press release. It also said that Fennell's statement did not match what happened in the video.

Fennell said that he was concerned that Walker "might give him an incurable disease" in the initial interview and did not give a reason for shooting him. He was also not able to "verbalize or identify any reasonable threat of great bodily injury or death that justified shooting Walker," according to the press release.

During their investigation, police were also able to find posts and previous statements of Fennell's that "demonstrated a growing hatred for those he believed were homeless."

Fennell was convicted of second-degree murder and personal use of a firearm on December 18, 2020. When he was sentenced on May 19, 2021, the judge denied a motion for a new trial and did not strike the gun enhancement because "the facts of the case revealed just how dangerous Fennell was to the community," according to the press release.

Fennell was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and another 25 years to life for use of a firearm causing death.

