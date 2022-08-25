Modesto man arrested after allegedly abducting his son from school

44-year-old Jorge Velez was not authorized to sign his 12-year-old son -- who he does not have custody of -- out of school Wednesday morning.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.

The school noticed Velez was not an authorized parent and contacted authorities after he already left with the child.

Deputies found him and his son about an hour later on the front porch of his home. The sheriff's office says Velez initially tried to run inside, but came back out and surrendered.

Velez was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on $30,000 bail for suspected attempted abduction of a child he did not have the right to.

The 12-year-old boy was taken into Child Protective Services (CPS) custody along with his other siblings, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

