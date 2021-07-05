Modesto man accused of abducting son, stabbing mother arrested

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto man believed to be behind this past weekend's Amber Alert in Modesto has been arrested.
Modesto Police Department said in a press release that on July 4, Adler Lopez Lara, 11, was taken by his father, Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara, 38, of Modesto, after he allegedly stabbed Adler Lara's mother at a Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue prior to the abduction.
Modesto police reported the stabbing happened around midnight on Sunday and the Amber Alert went out shortly after. Adler was recovered later in the day Sunday.
Walter Lara was later found along the 1700 block of Olympia Avenue and taken into custody. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and charged with attempted homicide and domestic violence.
The last update of Adler Lara's mother is reportedly she is in serious, but stable condition.
