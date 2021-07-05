Man killed in Modesto hit-and-run was lighting fireworks in street

Modesto police arrested Jesus Lemus of Modesto after he met with officers and told them he "thought" he hit someone with his car while distracted by fireworks.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a man with his car while the victim was lighting fireworks in the middle of the street.

According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4, when officers were called to the area of Burney and 16th Streets for a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who witnesses said was lighting fireworks in the road.

Soon after the incident, the driver — Jesus Lemus, 34, of Modesto — called the police to say he "thought he struck a person while driving northbound on Burney Street due to being distracted by fireworks," the Modesto Police Department's Facebook post said.

From their investigation, police believe the suspect was speeding and driving under the influence. At the time of the hit and run, police also learned Lemus was driving with a 12-year-old child in the car.

Lemus was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while causing great bodily injury, child abuse, gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony hit and run.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact Officer Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.

