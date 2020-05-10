x
Modesto man arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires in one day

33-year-old Paul Patterson allegedly set four separate small fires on October 3, according police.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for setting multiple fires. 

33-year-old Paul Patterson allegedly set four separate small fires on October 3, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Patterson is suspected of setting fires in a gutter near the 100 block of La Loma Avenue, at the gate of Ralston Tower at 18th and H Street, near the bathroom at Kewin Park and a small burned spot was found near a building in the 1800 block of H Street. 

Police say officers found Patterson near Moose Park and he ran away. After a short chase, police took him into custody.

Patterson has been charged on four counts of arson, probation violation and resisting arrest. 

