MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California say a man was arrested after hitting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in the head with a small hatchet.

The Modesto Bee reports that police arrested 34-year-old Shane Harden last weekend at his Modesto home on allegations of attempted murder, stalking, violating a restraining order and violating his probation.

Police say Harden had been stalking the couple since they started dating more than a year ago and had argued with them several times.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear says Harden showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house on June 11 and hit her boyfriend in the head with the hatchet, causing a four-inch laceration to his head.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if Harden has an attorney.

© 2018 KXTV