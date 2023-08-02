x
Modesto

Man killed in Modesto hit-and-run

Officers arrived on Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue after getting reports of a person being hit by a car that later drove away from the scene.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police officers are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Ronald Swindle of Modesto. Officials say Swindle died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found the vehicle was driving westbound on Yosemite Boulevard and hit Swindle as he crossed near Santa Ana Avenue, according to officials. 

No additional information is available and witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Safety Officer Contreras at ContrerasJ@ModestoPD.com. 

