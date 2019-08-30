MODESTO, Calif — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot dead in a Modesto home.

According to a tweet from the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8 a.m. Friday at 207 Rosina Ave. Upon their arrival, police said they found a man in the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Stanislaus County Corner's office said that they are working to notify his next of kin before releasing his identity to the public. The Modesto Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has taken over this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're asked to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-342-6116 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.

