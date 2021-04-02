Sue Zwahlen on track to become next Modesto mayor

Her opponent, Doug Ridenour, said on Facebook that the majority of voters "have had their say" and have chosen Sue Zwahlen as their next mayor.

MODESTO, Calif. — Sue Zwahlen appears set to become Modesto's next mayor.

Following the November election, none of the mayoral candidates were able to secure more than 50% of the vote. This led to a top-two runoff election that culminated on Tuesday between Sue Zwahlen, a former Modesto school board member, and Doug Ridenour, former councilmember.

Current vote totals from the Stanislaus County elections office have Zwahlen leading Ridenour by about 5,000 votes. An inquiry to the elections office about the number of votes remaining in the election was not immediately returned.

On Wednesday, Ridenour posted on his Facebook page to thank supporters and encouraged people to support Zwahlen.

"The voters have had their say - and the majority clearly chose Sue Zwahlen to serve as Modesto's next Mayor," he said in a Facebook post. "While, I am grateful to every single person who took the time to vote for me, now is the time to rally behind Sue - and give her the same support and encouragement - so she can guide us through these tough times...and lead us toward a brighter tomorrow."

Zwahlen posted to social media on Tuesday celebrating the results.

"We did it! I am incredibly grateful for each and every person who voted for me. I will work hard for you as Mayor," Zwahlen said in a Facebook post. "If you didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work hard for you, too. I ran because I want to improve the quality of life for ALL Modestans and that is exactly what I plan to do. Together we can do this! I hope you will all join me as we give Modesto a fresh start."

