Modesto police asking for help locating 16-year-old boy

Nate Povoor was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black basketball shorts and flip-flops at a Big Lots store at 3900 Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy named Nathaniel "Nate" Povoor.

Povoor was last seen at a Big Lots store at 3900 Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Povoor has autism and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black basketball shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at (209) 552-2470.

