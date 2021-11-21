x
Modesto

Modesto police asking for help locating 16-year-old boy

Nate Povoor was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black basketball shorts and flip-flops at a Big Lots store at 3900 Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy named Nathaniel "Nate" Povoor.

Povoor was last seen at a Big Lots store at 3900 Road around 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Povoor has autism and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black basketball shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at (209) 552-2470.

MPD needs your help in locating 16 year old Nathaniel “Nate” Povoor. Nate was last seen at the Big Lots store at 3900...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Sunday, November 21, 2021

