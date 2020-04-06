Man previously arrested for domestic violence kills same woman he abused, Modesto Police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 28-year-old woman.
Officers found the woman's body inside a home on Barcelona Drive around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Detectives arrested 25-year-old Quyen Tran on charges of murder and domestic violence. Investigators say Tran previously served prison time for domestic violence that took place in Stockton.
The woman killed on Wednesday was the victim in both cases. The victim's name has not been released.
If you have any information, contact Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or email at Bolingerr@modestopd.com.
