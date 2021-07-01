Modesto breaks ground on 74 new affordable apartments

EAH Housing, a nonprofit housing organization, broke ground on Archway Commons II, which is the second phase of an affordable housing development.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is getting a new affordable housing complex.

EAH Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit, broke ground on the Archway Commons II. It's the second phase of an affordable housing development in Modesto, next to the Archway Commons I.

The new complex will add 74 rental apartments to the 76 already in Archway Commons I.

"We are grateful to the City of Modesto and our financial partners for working together to provide quality housing and improved transportation options for hundreds of low-income people and their families," Laura Hall, president and chief executive officer of EAH Housing, said in a press release.

The two-story apartment complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for people with income blow or at 30% to 60% of the area median income.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program (HCD AHSC) awarded the new development over $14 million to be built and to improve the 9th Street corridor by connecting it to the Modesto Downtown Transit Center and Modesto Junior College.

“To create an economically healthy, sustainable and thriving community, a city must have housing that is affordable for everyone,” Modesto Mayor Sue Zwhalen said.

Amenities will be shared between Archway Commons I and Archway Commons II, like the community room with a kitchen, the computer lab, swimming pool, BBQ and recreation areas.

The city did not say when the development is supposed to be finished.