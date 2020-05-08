Modesto nurses join national day of action to protest for better protections, social justice

Nurses gathered outside Doctors Medical Center of Modesto to protest better protection at work, including optimal PPE, among other things.

MODESTO, Calif. — Thousands of nurses took to the streets nationwide to protest on Wednesday.

National Nurses United says nurses are the firsthand witnesses and actual victims during the COVID-19 crisis due to the healthcare and economic system prioritizing money over people.

Members say more than 200 protests were held across the United States, including in some Northern California cities, to demand that elected leaders, government, and hospitals take immediate action to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses advocated for three things, protection, legislation, and justice. Nurses in the union want their employers to protect them and patients by following proper CDC guidelines, like providing PPE and a reasonable workload

Secondly, the nurses want congress to help struggling households by passing legislation to extend COVID-19 economic benefits.

Lastly, the protesting nurses want to dismantle structural racism that they say ends the lives of people of color regardless of COVID-19.

Officials at Doctors Medical Center of Modesto tell ABC 10 they are aware of the protest going on outside their doors and are disappointed. In a statement, Doctors Medical Center said, in part:

“While we value all of our nurses who are represented by the CNA, we are disappointed that the union is taking this action. The demands of COVID-19 have placed a great strain on all California hospitals and we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff. We continue to follow the guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

