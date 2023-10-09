Modesto Nuts headed to playoffs

The first playoff game is scheduled for Tuesday night at Modesto's John Thurmond Field.

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in six years, the Modesto Nuts are headed to the MiLB playoffs.

The Nuts, a single-A affiliate of the MLB's Seattle Mariners, clinched their playoff spot Saturday night defeating the Fresno Grizzlies 17 to 2 at Fresno's Chukchansi Park.

The last time the Modesto Nuts made playoffs was in 2017 when the team won the California League Championship pennant.

After the game Saturday, players celebrated on the field and in the locker room as seen in videos posted to the team's Instagram account.

The Nuts will take on the San Jose Giants for a best-of-three series which starts at John Thurmond Filed in Modesto on Tuesday.

Opening pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., but gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale on the Modesto Nuts' website.

The most recent time that the Nuts played the Giants in August, Modesto swept San Jose in a six-game series.

If the Nuts win the playoff series against San Jose, they will head to the California League Championship Series planned for Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.

Postseason baseball returns to Modesto for the first time since 2017! Tuesday night, we host game 1! #gonuts #seausgrow Posted by Modesto Nuts Professional Baseball Club on Saturday, September 9, 2023

