Modesto organization sets out to connect those in need with people who can help | Everyday Heroes

MODESTO, Calif. — Love Our Neighbors is not just the name of their organization, it's also the motto volunteers live by.

During these difficult times, there are people who need help and people who want to help but don't always know how to find each other. Love our neighbors is a Modesto based volunteer group that bridges that gap.

"Love Our Neighbors is like the Airbnb of volunteer engagement," said Executive Director Jeff Phishney. "We are the in-between, connecting people who have needs with people who want to meet needs."

Just like Airbnb, Love Our Neighbors work through a website. Volunteer groups in specific cities post their profile and specific needs, which is attached to a digital signup sheet.

More than 600 people have found volunteer opportunities through the site in one way or another.

Love Our Neighbors works with nonprofit service providers, schools and government entities to vet out the need that people in their individual community needs. The site then helps connect churches, businesses and individuals with skilled and willing volunteers.

Since the start of the pandemic, Love Our Neighbors shifted its focus to food delivery. The goal is to reduce the amount of people traveling to public place.

"We need people to deliver groceries," Phishney said. "Maybe it's going to a food pantry, maybe someone has the funds they just can’t and shouldn’t be going to the grocery store,”

The everyday heroes at Love Our Neighbor want to inspire others to become everyday heroes in their community.

