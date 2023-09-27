Modesto gets $6M in fight against organized retail crime

Police said the funds will help put a focus on community outreach, retailer collaboration, equipment and technology, social media and directed enforcement.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto now has $6 million on hand in the fight against organized retail crime.

The money comes from a state grant that police sought in an effort to combat theft related to retail and cars.

The $6,003,419 funds their Retail and Motor Vehicle Theft Program, which puts a focus on community outreach, retailer collaboration, equipment and technology, social media and directed enforcement.

"By capitalizing on our experience, capacity and strong relationships with key stakeholders, including allied agencies, retailers and the District Attorney's Office, Modesto PD aims to rapidly deploy resources to identify and combat current and emerging trends," police said in a Facebook post.

Modesto City Council approved the grant Tuesday night.

