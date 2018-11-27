Long time residents living close to Modesto's Mildred Perkins Park on Snyder Avenue were stunned to hear of a deadly stabbing over the holiday weekend.

Modesto Police say the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. They say a man got into a fight with another person and was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe it was an "isolated incident" but did not release further details.

Despite the stabbing, residents like Rodney Owen, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1987, say he isn't worried.

"I've always felt fairly safe at this (Mildred Perkins Park)," Owen said. "I bring my grandkids down here regularly. It's always been a fairly safe park."

The park is surrounded by well-kept homes and tree-lined streets. There is a church, a daycare center across the street and Mildred Perkins Elementary School is next door.

Alicia Sarabia, who owns Alicia's Day Care, has lived at her home for almost three years. She told ABC10 she is concerned about the violence.

"I'm worried about the neighborhood because something happened at the park," Sarabia said. "It's across my house and I'm a foster mom."

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, has lived across from the park for nearly three decades. He said the park is "peaceful" and what happened was "unusual."

The stabbing is still under investigation, so far there have been no arrests. The name of the victim has not been released.

