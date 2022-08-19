Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes

CHP said a person wearing all black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto.

CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road.

The driver couldn't see the pedestrian because of poor lighting and the person's dark clothing, according to CHP. The person was taken to a hospital in Modesto where they were pronounced dead.

Their identity has not been released. The driver was not arrested.