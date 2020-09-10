Modesto police release bodycam footage amid investigation of inmate's death

Modesto police released bodycam footage showing the arrest of a man who died days after he was accused of breaking into vehicles.

MODESTO, Calif. — Bodycam footage showing the arrest of a suspect who died in Modesto police custody was released on Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, Modesto police responded to reports of a man trying to break into a home through a backyard patio door near Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road.

Other calls also reported a suspect attempting to break into several cars, and that a man was being chased by the cartel.

Police eventually identified the suspect as Emilio Villa Mora, 33 of Mexico, and also identified him as the man claiming he was being chased by the cartel.

Police said Mora ran away from officers when they tried to stop him. Officers shot him with a taser, but it was ineffective.

Officials said police caught up to Mora in the yard of someone's home, where they tackled him to the ground. The video shows Mora telling officers that he couldn't breathe, and an officer could be heard telling Mora that "No one's knee is on your neck."

Police said Mora's behavior was due to either his mental health or the influence of drugs.

Officers gave Mora water as medics evaluated him. The video shows officers giving water to Mora through a hose.

Officers drove Mora back to the scene where they arrested him. After officers investigated the area, police said they opened the door to the vehicle to discover that Mora's seatbelt was unbuckled and that he was slumped over. Officials said they found the seatbelt next to him twisted around his neck.

Body cam footage shows officers trying to give Mora first aid. Police said Mora was taken to the hospital with a faint pulse, and learned that he died on Oct. 1.

Police said they believe Mora was able to unbuckle his seatbelt and intentionally entangle himself in the seatbelt which led to his asphyxiation.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this case to call 209-342-6107.

The body camera video from Modesto Police Department can be viewed below: