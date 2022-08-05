Modesto police discover shooting victim had warrant out of Tennessee for homicide

Detectives say one of the three men injured when their vehicle came under gunfire on Thursday was found to have a homicide warrant out of Memphis, Tennessee.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police recently identified two of the three people shot near Tully Road and West Briggsmore Avenue when their vehicle came under fire on Thursday night—one of whom died from their injuries.

Detectives say 28-year-old Trevon Shaquille Draine, of Los Angeles, was shot and killed, while another man from Los Angeles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim, identified as 38-year-old Jamil Spencer, also had non-life-threatening wounds. However, after police identified him, they discovered he had a warrant out of Memphis, Tennessee for homicide.

Spencer was arrested by detectives after uncovering the warrant.

Thursday night's shooting did not appear to be a random act, police said, and police said there is no threat to the community in connection with the shooting.

