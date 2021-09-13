8-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car while walking to school, Modesto police say

The Modesto Police Department have opened an investigation after a grandmother and her granddaughter were hit by a car Monday morning.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department has opened an investigation into a Monday morning collision that put a grandmother and her eight-year-old granddaughter in the hospital.

According to Modesto police, officers responded to a call about a vehicle that hit two people at West Orangeburg and Martin Avenues in Northwest Modesto Monday around 8:00 a.m.

When they arrived, officers said two people lying in the roadway who were hit by a sedan going eastbound while they were in the crosswalk on West Orangeburg.

Investigators said the 54-year-old grandmother was walking her two grandchildren to school. While the grandmother and granddaughter were hit, police said the grandson, who was walking with them, was not hit.

The grandmother suffered "moderate injuries" to her leg and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said. The 8-year-old granddaughter suffered major injuries that have left her in critical condition. She was flown to a children's hospital outside the area.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Abdul Malik Hamida, of Modesto. Police said Hamida is cooperating with traffic investigators and that they don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Officer Olson at OlsonR@Modestopd.com.