Modesto police investigating man shot to death

The identity of the suspect or victim has not yet been released.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are asking for the community's help after a man was shot and killed Thursday night. 

According to a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Coffee Road for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Officers immediately began giving first aid to the victim on the scene, but the yet-to-be identified man did not survive.

No suspects have been identified. The Modesto Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 209-521-4636.

