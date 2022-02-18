Modesto police investigating man shot to death

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are asking for the community's help after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Coffee Road for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers immediately began giving first aid to the victim on the scene, but the yet-to-be identified man did not survive.
No suspects have been identified. The Modesto Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 209-521-4636.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9