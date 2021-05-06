Modesto police justified in fatal May 2020 shooting, according to Stanislaus County District Attorney

The shooting happened on May 25, 2020 at the intersection of W Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue.

MODESTO, Calif. — After an investigation of a deadly shooting by a police officer in Modesto, the Stanislaus County District Attorney has found the officer's actions to be justified.

"Based upon a review of the submitted reports, witness statements, and video evidence, it is our conclusion that the use of force by the involved officers was legally justified," DA Birgit Fladager said in a letter to the Modesto Police Department.

The shooting happened on May 25, 2020 at around 9:30 p.m. Two Modesto police officers shot and killed 35-year-old Reymar Gagarin, according to a press release.

The incident happened at the intersection of W Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue in Modesto. According to the press release, Gagarin was shot after pointing a gun at the two officers. The officers were in their patrol car at a red light when a man, Gagarin, got out of a car next to them, walked in front of the patrol car and pointed a gun at the officers, according to the release.

When the officers turned their car around and got out to confront him, Gagarin pointed his gun at the officers. Both officers fired their guns at him and he fell to the ground. The gun Gagarin had was later determined to be "a realistic looking BB gun," according to the letter from DA Fladager.

According to the original press release, Gagarin was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his wounds.

Modesto police released the body camera footage of the incident on May 29, 2020. To watch that video, click here.

