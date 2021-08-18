Modesto police looking for man connected to shootout that left officer injured

In a post on Facebook, police name Andrew Satariano, 40, of Modesto, as a resident of the home where the shooting happened.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a second person that could be connected to a recent shooting that resulted with an officer being shot and injured.

In a post on Facebook, police name Andrew Satariano, 40, of Modesto, as a resident of the home where the shooting happened.

Police said the shooting happened after a reckless driving suspect and chase brought officers to a home on the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue. The suspect surrendered, but after police got a search warrant and searched the home, another suspect inside started shooting, hitting officer Michael Rokaitis. Officers returned fire and injured the suspect.

Police have already identified the shooting suspect as 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks. Brooks was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on three complaints of attempted murder of a police officer and other weapons charges. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

A felony warrant for Satariano is active out of Tuolumne County. Police believe he might have returned to that area.

In an update, Rokaitis was shot twice during the incident, with one bullet hitting his ballistic vest and the other hitting him in the lower abdomen. Police said that shot injured an artery to his leg. Rokaitis went through hours of surgery after the shooting as doctors work to stabilize him. Police said he is still in the ICU and in critical but stable condition with more surgeries ahead.

Police believe Satariano could be armed and is considered dangerous. If you spot him, you're asked to call 209-521-4636.

