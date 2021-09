Modesto police said Geremais Granados was last seen walking near Standiford Avenue and Prescot Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 71-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Geremais Granados was last seen walking near Standiford Avenue and Prescot Road. He is about 5'02", weighs about 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Granados could appear to be disoriented or confused, police said.

Modesto police ask anyone who has information regarding where Granados is to call 209-552-2470.